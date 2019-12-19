I migliori hashtag 2019 da usare su Instagram per aumentare la visibilità

Gli hashtag sono una sorta di “etichette” per raggruppare i post con un contenuto simile, riguardante la stessa tematica. Su Instagram, però, è prassi comune utilizzarli per “spammare” un post, cioè renderlo visibile ad una platea più ampia di utenti anche se il contenuto dello stesso non è concorde con l’hashtag. Quali sono i migliori e i più popolari hashtag 2019? E come possiamo aumentare la visibilità ai post?

Come si fa ad aumentare la visibilità dei propri post?

Ecco qualche suggerimento sui migliori hashtag da utilizzare per aumentare la visibilità:

Utilizzare gli hashtag più popolari: per scegliere un hashtag che sia efficace bisogna verificare quante volte è stato utilizzato dagli utenti, attraverso il motore di ricerca Instagram o appositi tool. Al contempo, però, bisogna evitare di utilizzare quelli più abusati come, ad esempio, #tagsforlike #likeforlike #followforfollow. Essi, infatti, sono tag appositamente per lo spam, ed ormai vengono cliccati sempre più di rado dagli utenti del social.

Controllare la sezione “esplora”: è una sezione dell’app di Instagram dove è possibile visualizzare dei contenuti filtrati in base alle preferenze, selezionati secondo un algoritmo. È possibile controllare i post simili ai propri e prendere suggerimento per gli hashtag.

Taggare i luoghi e gli eventi: questo suggerimento è utile anche per le Instagram stories, e permette di entrare nel “radar” di utenti potenzialmente interessati ai contenuti che si intende proporre, che avranno cercato appositamente un dato luogo o un evento. Ad esempio, quando si va a mangiare in un ristorante, si può utilizzare oltre all’hashtag del luogo anche quello del tipo di cucina che propone.

Creare hashtag personalizzati: per essere più riconoscibili è possibile creare degli hashtag appositamente per indicare la propria personalità o il proprio lavoro. Anche le emoji possono essere utilizzate come hashtag, e danno un tocco di personalizzazione in più.

Diversificare gli hashtag: non bisogna utilizzare per fotografie diverse gli stessi hashtag ma diversificarli, anche al fine di comprendere quali sono quelli che attraggono più reazioni. Per verificare le impression, bisogna cliccare su “visualizza dati statistici”: se le “Impression from Hashtag” sono maggiori delle “Impression dalla Home” allora significa che la scelta degli hashtag è stata ottimale.

Lista degli hashtag più utilizzati

Hashtag Instagram Più usati del 2019

#all_shots #amazing #art #awesome #baby #beach #beautiful #bestoftheday #bored #clouds #colorful #cool #dog #f4f #family #fashion #flower #follow #friends #fun #funny #girl #girls #golook #gramoftheday #hot #green #happy #igaddict #igdaily

Hashtag Instagram Più popolari del 2019

#amazing #bestoftheday #colorful #follow #followback #followme #food #foodporn #friends #girl #igers #instacool #instadaily #instafollow #instagood #instagramers #instalike #instalove #life #like #look #love #motivation #nature #photooftheday #picoftheday #selfie #smile #style #sun

Hashtag per ottenere Follower e essere Seguiti

#alwaysfollowback #f4f #follow #followall #followback #followbackalways #follower #followers #followforfollow #followher #followme #follownow #follows #followus #followher #followyou #ifollow #alwaysfollowback #likeback #likebackteam #likeforfollow #me #pleasefollow #pleasefollowme #teamfollowback #teamfollowback

Hashtag per ottenere Like

#like #likeforlike #likes #likes4likes #likesforlikes #likesplease #likesreturned #lol #look #love #me #music #my #nature #night #party #photo #photooftheday #picoftheday #giardiniblog #pink #pretty #red #selfie #smile #statigram #trendy #viral #wonderful

Hashtag Cibo

#amazing #beautiful #bestoftheday #breakfast #cibo #cook #cooking #cucina #delicious #delish #dessert #dinner #eat #eating #fashionfood #favorite #food #foodaddict #foodart #foodblog #foodblogger #foodgasm #foodie #foodism #foodlover #foodpic #foodpics #foodporn #foods #foodstyling

#fresh #getinmybelly #gnam #healt #healty #homemade #hot #hungry #igersitalia #ilovecooking #ilovefood #instacake #instafood #instagood #instamood #love #lunch #munchies #photooftheday #recipe #recipes #sharefood #sogood #stuffed #sweet #tasty #tasty #yum #yummy #yumyum

Hashtag Compleanno

#anniversary #baby #bday #bestoftheday #birthday #birthdaygirl #birthdaycake #birthdaycelebration #birthdayweekend #birthdayparty #born #cake #candle #candles #celebrate #family #friends #gift #happy #happybirthday #instabday #instabirthday #instacake #love #old #party #photooftheday #wedding #years #young

Hashtag Matrimonio

#beautiful #bride #bridesmaids #celebrate #celebration #ceremony #congrats #congratulations #family #flowers #forever #groom #happiness #happy #instawed #instawedding #love #marriage #party #romance #smiles #together #unforgettable #wedding #weddingcake #weddingday #weddingdress #weddinggown #weddingparty

Hashtag Feste

#besties #bestoftheday #chill #chilling #cool #crazy #festa #friend #friends #fun #funtime #funtimes #girls #goodtime #goodtimes #guys #happy #instafun #instagood #instaparty #love #memories #music #night #outfit #party #partying #partymusic #partytime #smile

Hashtag Pasqua e Pasquetta

#chocolat #cioccolato #cioccolatoallatte #cioccolatobianco #coniglietti #domenica #Easter #Eastereggs #easterholidays #feste #happy #happyeaster #holiday #pasqua #pasquetta #uovadicioccolato

Hashtag Halloween

#31 #bestoftheday #boo #candy #carving #celebrate #costume #creepy #fall #ghost #halloween #haunted #hauntedhouse #holiday #instagood #jackolantern #oct #october #orange #party #pumpkin #pumpkinpatch #pumpkins #scared #scary #spooky #treat #trick #trickortreat

Hashtag Natale

#carols #christmas #christmas2019 #christmastree #decorations #elves #family #gift #gifts #green #happyholidays #holiday #holidays #instagood #jolly #lights #love #merrychristmas #ornaments #photooftheday #presents #red #santa #santaclaus #snow #giveaway #tistheseason #tree #winter #xmas

Hashtag Tecnologia

#computers #device #electronic #electronics #gadget #gadgets #geek #hack #innovation #instagood #instatech #laptops #nerd #photooftheday #science #screen #tech #techie #technology #techy

Hashtag Android

#android #androidcommunity #androidinstagram #androidnesia #androidographer #androidography #androidonly #droid #google #googleandroid #htc #huawei #ics #instaandroid #instadroid #instagood #instandroid #lg #mobile #oneplus #phone #pixel #samsung #samsunggalaxys10 #smartphone #sony #tablet #teamandroid #teamdroid #xiaomi

Hashtag iPhone

#apple #appleiphone #electronics #instagood #instaiphone #ios #iphonexs #iphonex #iphonexr #iphone8 #iphonegraphic #iphonegraphy #iphoneogram #iphoneographer #iphoneographers #iphoneography #iphoneology #iphoneonly #mobile #phone #photooftheday #smartphone #tablet #teamiphone #technology

Hashtag Viaggio

#explore #fun #holiday #igtravel #instago #instagood #instapassport #instatravel #instatraveling #mytravelgram #photooftheday #tourism #tourist #travel #traveladdict #travelblog #travelblogger #traveldiaries #traveler #traveller #travels #travelgram #traveling #travelingram #travelling #travelphotography #traveltheworld #trip #vacation #visiting

Hashtag Calcio

#ball #field #fifa #futball #futbol #goal #grass #instafutbol #instagood #kick #net #pass #photooftheday #run #score #shoot #soccer #soccerball #soccergame #team #worldcup

Hashtag Dimagrire

#activeliving #brandnewlife #eatclean #fatburning #fatloss #fitfam #fitfood #fitlife #gettingfit #gettinglean #health #healthy #loseweight #loveyourself #makeithappen #myjourney #portioncontrol #training #transformme #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #wls #wlscommunity #wlseats #workforit

Hashtag Sport

#action #active #ball #balls #basketball #crowd #fans #field #fit #football #fun #game #games #gametime #goal #grass #green #kick #pass #play #player #playing #score #soccer #sport #sports #throw #win #winning #workout

Hashtag Fitness

#abs #active #beastmode #bestoftheday #bodybuilding #cardio #cleaneating #determination #diet #eatclean #exercise #fit #fitfam #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #fitnessmodel #fitspo #foodgasm #getfit #getmoving #gym #health #healthy #healthychoices #healthylife #instadaily #instafit #instafitness #instagood #instahealth #lifestyle #motivation #photooftheday #strong #train #training #twelveskip #wellness #workout

Hashtag Palestra / Bodybuilding

#abs #addominali #allenamento #allenatore #anatomia #benchpress #biomeccanica #bodybuilder #bodybuilding #calisthenics #crossfit #culturismo #culturista #deadlift #dietaflessibile #drugfreepowerlifting #dup #endurance #fashion #flexiblediet #muscles #powerlifting #scienza #squat #streng #training #workout

Hashtag Animali

#animal #animales #animali #animallovers #animals #animalsofinstagram #awesome_shots #cat #cats #cute #dayshots #dog #dogs #fauna #funny #igs #instalife #instanature #love #natgeohub #natura #nature #nature_shooters #pet #pets #pets_of_instagram #petstagram #puppy #wild #wildlife

Hashtag Fumetti

#anime #art #artist #avengers #batman #cartoon #comic #comicart #comics #cosplay #creative #cute #dc #dccomics #design #digitalart #draw #drawing #drawings #fun #funny #illustration #illustrator #ink #manga #marvel #oc #painting #spiderman #superhero

Hashtag Videogiochi (Videogames)

#console #game #gamer #gamergirl #gamerguy #games #gamestagram #gamin #gaming #igaddict #instagame #instagamer #instagaming #instagood #online #onlinegaming #photooftheday #play #playing #playinggames #video #videogameaddict #videogames #winning

Hashtag Immagini Divertenti – Satira – Humor

#comedy #crazy #epic #friend #friends #fun #funny #funnypictures #haha #hilarious #humor #instafun #instagood #instahappy #joke #jokes #joking #laugh #laughing #lmao #lmfao #lol #photooftheday #silly #tweegram #wacky #witty

Hashtag Film

#actor #actress #amc #cinema #dvd #film #films #flick #flicks #goodmovie #hollywood #instaflick #instaflicks #instagood #instamovies #movie #movies #moviestar #photooftheday #producer #star #theatre #video #videos

Hashtag Musica

#artiste #beat #beats #bestsong #bumpin #dubstep #favoritesong #genre #goodmusic #hiphop #instagood #instamusic #jam #listentothis #love #lovethissong #melody #music #musicvideo #myjam #newsong #party #partymusic #pop #rap #remix #repeat #rnb #song #song

Hashtag Gioielli

#accessories #accessory #beautiful #bling #crystals #cute #fashion #fashionista #fashionjewelry #gem #gems #gemstone #instajewelry #jewel #jewelry #jewelrygram #jewels #love #ootd #stone #stones #style #stylish #trendy

Hashtag Capelli

#black #blonde #braid #braidideas #brown #brunette #capelli #coolhair #curly #fashion #hair #haircolor #haircolour #haircut #hairdo #hairdye #hairfashion #hairideas #hairofinstagram #hairoftheday #hairstyle #hairstyles #instafashion #instahair #longhair #longhairdontcare #perfectcurls #straight #straighthair #style

Hashtag Makeup – Trucco

#base #beautiful #beauty #concealer #cosmetic #cosmetics #crease #eyebrows #eyeliner #eyes #eyeshadow #fashion #foundation #glitter #gloss #glue #instamakeup #lash #lashes #lip #lips #lipstick #makeup #makeupbyme #makeuptutorial #mascara #palettes #powder #primers #tar

Hashtag Moda

#beautiful #beauty #cute #design #dress #eyes #fashion #girl #girls #glam #hair #heels #instagood #jewelry #love #me #model #nails #outfit #photooftheday #pink #pretty #purse #shoes #shopping #style #styles #stylish #swag #vintage

Hashtag Moda Donna

#beautiful #beauty #cute #dress #eyes #fashion #girl #girls #girly #hair #heels #instafashion #instagood #jewelry #love #me #model #nails #outfit #photooftheday #pink #pretty #purse #shoes #shopping #skirt #style #styles #stylish

Hashtag Moda Uomo

#boy #boys #cool #cute #dope #fashion #fresh #guy #hair #handsome #instagood #jacket #jeans #man #me #model #pants #photooftheday #polo #shirt #shoes #sneakers #style #styles #stylish #swag #swagg #swagger #tshirt