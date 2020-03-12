Coronavirus, Tom Hanks e la moglie positivi al test

Tom Hanks e la moglie Rita Wilson sono risultati positivi al test. Lo ha annunciato l’attore tramite un post su Instagram. Egli si trova in Australia per girare un film su Elvis Presley e li avrebbe beccato il virus accusando spossatezza e febbre. Entrambi hanno 63 anni e sono i primi attori fra le star non solo di Hollywood a risultare colpiti dal Coronavirus.

Coronavirus, Tom Hanks e il post su instagram

tomhanks Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

La moglie dell’attore Rita Wilson aveva avuto un cancro al seno, aveva tenuto concerti a Brisbane e all’Opera House di Sydney la settimana scorsa e durante il fine settimana. Il test positivo potrebbe portare a complicazioni più serie. E’ probabile che l’intera produzione sarà costretta a chiudere per un massimo di due settimane. Il film di Baz Luhrmann è ancora in pre-produzione e l’uscita è prevista in ottobre 2021.