MTV ANNUNCIA LE NOMINATION PER I “VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS” 2024

MTV ha annunciato oggi le attesissime nomination per i “VMAs” 2024, lo show che celebra il lavoro degli artisti il cui impatto culturale ha trasformato l’industria musicale negli ultimi 12 mesi generando conversazioni globali.
Lo show andrà in onda in diretta dalla UBS Arena martedì 10 settembre. In Italia lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 10 e 11 settembre a partire dalle ore 02:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW), su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e Comedy Central (canale 129 di SKY e in streaming su NOW) e sarà anticipato dal pre-show a partire dalle 00.30.
Le repliche andranno in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) mercoledì 11 settembre per tutto il giorno. Su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) l’11 settembre alle 8.30 con la replica del pre-show. La replica dello show integrale verrà trasmesso alle 10.00 e alle 20.00.
Taylor Swift (10) è in testa,
con l’obiettivo di continuare la sua serie di record per il “Video dell’anno” e di infrangere il suo stesso record per diventare l’unica artista a ripetere tre volte la vittoria in questa ambita categoria. Swift è seguita a ruota dal collaboratore di “Fortnight” Post Malone (9), da Ariana Grande, Eminem e Sabrina Carpenter (6 ciascuno); da Megan Thee Stallion e SZA (5 ciascuno), LISA, Olivia Rodrigo e Teddy Swims (4 ciascuno). Sabrina Carpenter e Teddy Swims sono tra i 29 nominati per la prima volta ai “VMA”, mentre Benson Boone e Tyla (3 ciascuno), Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red e Victoria Monét (2 ciascuno) hanno ricevuto più nomination. Tra gli altri nominati per la prima volta ci sono Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers e The Warning.
A partire da oggi, i fan possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti in 15 categorie gender neutral, tra cui l’ambitissimo “Video dell’anno”, presentato da Burger King®,, “Miglior collaborazione” e “Artista dell’anno”, visitando il sito vote.mtv.com fino a venerdì 30 agosto, grazie a The General Insurance®; le votazioni per il “Miglior artista emergente” rimarranno attive fino allo show di martedì 10 settembre. Le nomination per le categorie sociali saranno annunciate successivamente. I “VMA” 2024 tornano a New York LIVE dalla UBS Arena per celebrare i più grandi nomi della musica martedì 10 settembre con sorprese da urlo, esibizioni uniche e un pubblico pieno di fan.
Elenco completo dei nominati ai “VMA” del 2024:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims – Warner Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST POP
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
- Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
- Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
BEST ROCK
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
- Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
BEST K-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by
- Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography
- by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis
- Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography
- by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual
- Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston
- Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
List of Nominations by Artist:
Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Artist Of The Year
- Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”
- Best Pop
- Best Direction – “Fortnight”
- Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”
- Best Editing – “Fortnight”
- Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”
- Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”
Post Malone – 9 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”
- Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”
- Best Collaboration – “I Had Some Help”
- Best Direction – “Fortnight”
- Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”
- Best Editing – “Fortnight”
- Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”
- Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”
Ariana Grande – 6 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Artist Of The Year
- Best Direction – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Best Cinematography – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Best Editing – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Best Visual Effects – “the boy is mine”
Sabrina Carpenter – 6 Nominations
- Artist Of The Year
- Song Of The Year – “Espresso”
- Best Direction – “Please Please Please”
- Best Pop
- Best Editing – “Espresso”
- Best Art Direction – “Please Please Please”
Eminem – 6 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “Houdini”
- Artist Of The Year – “Houdini”
- Best Hip Hop – “Houdini”
- Best Direction – “Houdini”
- Best Editing – “Houdini”
- Best Visual Effects – “Houdini”
Megan Thee Stallion – 5 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”
- Best Hip Hop – “BOA”
- Best Direction – “BOA”
- Best Art Direction – “BOA”
- Best Visual Effects – “BOA”
SZA – 5 Nominations
- Video of the Year – “Snooze”
- Artist of the Year
- Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best R&B – “Snooze”
LISA – 4 Nominations
- Best K-pop – “Rockstar”
- Best Editing – “Rockstar”
- Best Choreography – “Rockstar”
- Best Art Direction – “Rockstar”
Olivia Rodrigo – 4 Nominations
- Best Pop
- Best Cinematography – “obsessed”
- Best Visual Effects – “get him back!”
- Best Art Direction – “bad idea right?”
Teddy Swims – 4 Nominations
- Song Of The Year – “Lose Control”
- Best New Artist
- PUSH: Performance of the Year
- Best Alternative – “Lose Control (Live)”
Anitta – 3 Nominations
- Best Latin – “Mil Veces”
- Best Latin – “BELLAKEO”
- Best Editing – “Mil Veces”
Benson Boone – 3 Nominations
- Best New Artist
- PUSH: Performance of the Year – “In The Stars”
- Best Alternative – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – 3 Nominations
- Best Alternative – “Tiny Moves”
- Best Direction – “Tiny Moves”
- Best Choreography – “Tiny Moves”
GloRilla – 3 Nominations
- PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Lick or Sum”
- Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”
- Best Hip-Hop – “Yeah Glo!”
Dua Lipa – 3 Nominations
- Best Pop
- Best Cinematography – “Touching The Sky”
- Best Choreography – “Illusion”
Tyla – 3 Nominations
- Best New Artist
- Best R&B – “Water”
- Best Afrobeats – “Water”
Bad Bunny – 2 Nominations
- Artist Of The Year
- Best Latin – “MONACO”
Billie Eilish – 2 Nominations
- Video Of The Year – “LUNCH”
- Video For Good – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie?”)
Chappell Roan – 2 Nominations
- Best New Artist
- PUSH: Performance of the Year: “Red Wine Supernova”
Charli xcx – 2 Nominations
- Best Direction – “Houdini” – “360”
- Best Editing – “Von dutch”
COLDPLAY – 2 Nominations
- Best Rock – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Video For Good – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Drake – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best Hip Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Jelly Roll – 2 Nomination
- Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”
- Video For Good – “Best For Me”
Jessie Murph – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”
- PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Seven”
- Best K-pop – “Seven”
Latto – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Seven”
- Best K-pop – “Seven”
Rauw Alejandro – 2 Nominations
- Best Latin
- Best Cinematography
Sexyy Red – 2 Nominations
- Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy
Tate McRae – 2 Nominations
- Best Pop – “Greedy”
- Best Choreography – “Greedy”
USHER – 2 Nominations
- Best Afrobeats – “Ruin”
- Best R&B – “Good Good”
Victoria Monét – 2 Nominations
- Best R&B – “On My Mama”
- PUSH Performance of the Year – “On My Mama”
Gli sponsor ufficiali dei “VMA” 2024 includono BACARDÍ® Rum, Burger King®, DORITOS®, Downy Unstopables, The General Insurance®, Healthysexual® di Gilead Sciences, Hilton, KRAFT Mac & Cheese, OREO® cookies e PANTENE.
Bruce Gillmer e il co-fondatore di Den of Thieves, Jesse Ignjatovic, sono Produttori Esecutivi per i “VMAs” 2024. Barb Bialkowski è Co-Produttrice Esecutiva. Alicia Portugal e Jackie Barba sono Executive in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut è Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella è Music Talent Executive.
Ulteriori dettagli saranno annunciati prossimamente. Nel frattempo, i fan possono rimanere aggiornati su tutto ciò che riguarda i VMAs seguendo lo show su Instagram, TikTok e Facebook, e su MTV Italia online su mtv.it, Facebook, TikTok e Instagram commentando sui social utilizzando #VMAS.
###
About MTV Entertainment Group
MTV Entertainment Group è una delle più importanti società mondiali di media dedicati ai giovani che si rivolge ad un pubblico globale attraverso i suoi marchi iconici, così come gli MTV Entertainment Studios, che producono serie e film acclamati, e il pluripremiato e nominato agli Oscar MTV Documentary Films. In Italia, MTV Entertainment Group include MTV, MTV Music, Comedy Central e VH1. A Sky Media, concessionaria del Gruppo Sky Italia, è affidata la raccolta pubblicitaria di MTV e di tutti i canali Paramount in Italia.
About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios e Paramount Media Networks
SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks è una rete media globale che raggiunge oltre un miliardo di persone in più di 180 Paesi con alcuni dei marchi più iconici dell’intrattenimento, tra cui SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central e Paramount Network, la sua divisione Studios, che produce oltre 120 serie all’anno, tra cui alcuni dei maggiori successi di oggi come Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge e Jersey Shore, solo per citarne alcuni.